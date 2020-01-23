Esportbits (HLT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. In the last week, Esportbits has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $30,382.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

