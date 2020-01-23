Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

