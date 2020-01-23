Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Cap Tops $282,206.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $282,206.00 and approximately $14,733.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00324766 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011832 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,826,036 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.