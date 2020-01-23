Ethereum Gold Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,126.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $39,565.00 and approximately $8,126.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.05614981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.