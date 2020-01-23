EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $70,982.00 and approximately $7,859.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

