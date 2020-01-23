EUNO Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. EUNO has a market cap of $212,323.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005793 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 139.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002721 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,452,473 coins and its circulating supply is 31,487,767 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.