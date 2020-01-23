EURBASE (EBASE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96,712.00

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $96,712.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00010916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00325722 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

