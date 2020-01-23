Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.