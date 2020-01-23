Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

