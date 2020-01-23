Evedo (EVED) Hits Market Cap of $59,802.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $59,802.00 and approximately $148,272.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.05614981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.