EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Reaches $225,495.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market cap of $225,495.00 and approximately $420,449.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00321443 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001877 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007072 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

