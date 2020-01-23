EventChain (EVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,158.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. EventChain has a total market cap of $53,087.00 and approximately $4,158.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.05524783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026543 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011745 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.