Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE APH traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. 20,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $6,095,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

