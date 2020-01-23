Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 495,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,689. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

