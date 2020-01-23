Everex (EVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Everex has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.