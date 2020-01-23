Everus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,405.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $1,405.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,270 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

