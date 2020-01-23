EveryCoin Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $48,393.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

