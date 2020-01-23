EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. International Monetary Systems (NASDAQ:ITNM) Head to Head Review

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $564.75 million 4.05 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -18.86 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVO Payments and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $30.01, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -2.11% -5.02% 2.94% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats International Monetary Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

