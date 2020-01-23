EVOS Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, EVOS has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $8,014.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

