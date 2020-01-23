Exane Derivatives Acquires 29,465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

INTC stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

