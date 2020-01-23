Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

