Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

