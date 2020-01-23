Exane Derivatives Purchases 30,333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 656,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

