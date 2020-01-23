Exane Derivatives Purchases 55,946 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,108,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 334,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

