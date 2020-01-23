Exane Derivatives Sells 3,112 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

