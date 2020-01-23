Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

