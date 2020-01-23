Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.