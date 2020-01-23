EXMR Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.