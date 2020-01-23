Expanse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $765.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $582,087.00 and $765.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

