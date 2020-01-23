EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

EXPGY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

