Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Share Price

Press coverage about China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE CEA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 81,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

