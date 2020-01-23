FABRK Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.90 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One FABRK token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. During the last week, FABRK has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FABRK has a total market cap of $64.90 million and $397,962.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About FABRK

FAB is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

