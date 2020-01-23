Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

