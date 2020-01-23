Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Aegis raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

