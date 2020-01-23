Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY20 guidance at $8.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FICO opened at $410.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $211.75 and a 52 week high of $413.26.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

