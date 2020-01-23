FansTime 1-Day Volume Tops $127,472.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, FCoin and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $576,132.00 and approximately $127,472.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

