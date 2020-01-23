Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $26,929.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

