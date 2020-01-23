Fantom Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.67 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

