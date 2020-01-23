Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $141.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock traded up $19.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7,894.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,862.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,947.78. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $7,700.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,450.00.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

