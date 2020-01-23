Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

