Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $39.31 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02. The company has a market cap of $1,397.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

