Feathercoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $2,912.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,327,800 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

