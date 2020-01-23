Federated Investors (FII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FII opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

