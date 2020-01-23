FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in FedEx by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 476,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

