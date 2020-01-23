FedoraCoin Achieves Market Cap of $276,318.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,318.00 and $178.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00667616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

