Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 8,400 at Deutsche Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,650 ($100.63) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Ferguson to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,281 ($95.78) to GBX 7,532 ($99.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

FERG opened at GBX 7,038 ($92.58) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,940.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,408.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a one year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

