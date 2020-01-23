Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Kevin Havelock Buys 3,380 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($21.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,040.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,149.32. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

