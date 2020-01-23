Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.01. 1,793,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,823. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

