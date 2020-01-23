Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.95 ($79.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIE. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Fielmann stock opened at €72.85 ($84.71) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.94.

Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

