Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 553,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

